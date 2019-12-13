PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Theatre Week with "Belarus Today"

The publishing house has launched an online marathon, where spectators can evaluate the repertoire of Belarusian theaters. It is possible to do it all week long, streaming is available on sb.by website and in social networks. Thus, shows for children start at 12.00. Such virtual screenings have already found their audience, the first day of the marathon Belarus Without Covid got more than 615 thousand viewings.

