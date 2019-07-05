3.39 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
Tenor Pavel Petrov to sing on stage of Bolshoi Theater
Today the victor of the prestigious forum "Operalia" will come out on Minsk stage with the party of Rudolph. In this lyrical image, the famous Belarusian performed on the stages of Austria and Germany. The vocalist has already had several rehearsals. Straight from Minsk the tenor will go to Verona. In Italy, Pavel Petrov will appear on the stage of the Arena di Verona Theater in La Traviata. This performance is the last work of the great maestro Zeffirelli.
