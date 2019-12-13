3.39 RUB
Three birthdays of prominent artists on air. Belarus 3 launches thematic show
Today, the sociocultural television channel devoted prime time to three prominent figures of the national stage art and cinema. So, at 12.45 the channel will show an interview with the People's Artiste of Belarus Yadviga Poplavskaya. Next comes the prima of the Musical Theater Natalia Gaida. And at 21.05 the channel congratulates the national Artiste director and screenwriter Alexander Yefremov.
