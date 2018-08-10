3.39 RUB
Triumph of the Belarusian choir school in Japan
Minsk Chamber Choir Polifonica, having bypassed 137 eminent collectives from all over the world, immediately received 2 silver medals from the Tokyo International Choir Competition in Harumi, as well as the Festival of Choral Music. Such amateur awards were given to the amateur teams for the first time.
Polifonica will continue to conquer the international musical Olympus. The tour and festival schedule of the team is fixed until 2021. In November, the performers will go to Venice.
