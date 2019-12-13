Celebration of life in festival Vitebsk

Slavic Bazaar is an event that is eagerly awaited not only in Vitebsk and even not only in Belarus. The festival has long gone far beyond the limits of exclusively Slavic unity. Almost three decades ago Vitebsk was visited by representatives of almost 80 countries from five continents. These facts speak for themselves: Belarus is the heart of the cultural unity of peoples.



Vitebsk streets are crowded, with more than three hundred accredited journalists at the festival alone. And every artist dreams of a name star on that very alley by the Summer Amphitheatre.



And they're bringing their best programs. This year, only the Ukrainian delegation - a hundred people. A real music company, including artists and a technical team.



"Slavic Bazaar" is awake for the fourth day. Although this year's poster was reduced, it was made more dense. Programs of children and adults competitions were placed in one day, without stretching by two. But this year there are more Belarusian artists. They made a separate music show for theirs on the open area near the Vitebsk concert hall until morning.



