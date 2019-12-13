PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Actor Viсtor Proskurin dies at 69

Actor Victor Proskurin was well-known to the moviegoers for the films “The Big Change”, “The Cruel Romance” and many others. The tragic news was unveiled by the wife of the artist, Irina Honda. The causes and circumstances of his death are not specified. Proskurin was the Honored Artiste of the RSFSR, he was also awarded a number of Russian orders and medals.

