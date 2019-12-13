People's Artiste of Belarus, ballet dancer and coach Irina Savelieva passes away

She has died at the age of 90. Savelieva was the prima of the Bolshoi Theatre of the late 50's –early 70's and performed the title roles in legendary productions: "Swan Lake," "Sleeping Beauty," "Romeo and Juliet" and others. Before coming to Minsk, she had performed in the opera and ballet theaters of Ashgabat, Dushanbe, Chelyabinsk and Kuibyshev. In the early 60s the ballerina began to teach at the Belarusian Choreographic School. Among her students there are legends of the theater of different years. The funeral ceremony of Irina Savelieva will take place on August 20 at 11:00.