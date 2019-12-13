Days of Kyrgyz Cinema held in Minsk

The Days of Kyrgyz Cinema in Minsk are meant to support to bilateral relations in the field of culture.. Two anniversary dates coincided: The 30th anniversary of independence and the 80th anniversary of director Bolotbek Shamshiyev. The main site of the show is Belarus movie theater house. On Friday, the audience appreciated musical "The Song of the Tree", and today the movie buffs will enjoy drama "The Heavenly Nomad". The film got prestigious Nika award as the best film. The films of Kyrgyz directors will be demonstrated through Sunday. The entry to the festival movie theaters is free.