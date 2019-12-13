3.42 RUB
3.31 USD
3.58 EUR
Days of Kyrgyz Cinema held in Minsk
The Days of Kyrgyz Cinema in Minsk are meant to support to bilateral relations in the field of culture.. Two anniversary dates coincided: The 30th anniversary of independence and the 80th anniversary of director Bolotbek Shamshiyev. The main site of the show is Belarus movie theater house. On Friday, the audience appreciated musical "The Song of the Tree", and today the movie buffs will enjoy drama "The Heavenly Nomad". The film got prestigious Nika award as the best film. The films of Kyrgyz directors will be demonstrated through Sunday. The entry to the festival movie theaters is free.
President
All
People will judge by deeds - President sets tasksfor Belarus farmingin next five years
Lukashenko tells what is the main task of politicians in the pre-election period
Lukashenko: Minsk and Ankara connected by many interesting projects in wide variety of areas
Lukashenko: It's no secret that we must protect our market
Politics
All
Society
All
European democracy showing true face at border in violence and abuse of refugees
Kurapaty actively used in Polish propaganda - but for some reason they are afraid of excavations
Supreme Court of Belarus supports removing restrictions on pensions amounts for working pensioners
17th Belarusian Antarctic Expedition to start on October 28
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All