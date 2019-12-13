3.43 RUB
Monument to Yanka Kupala appears in Ashgabat
A monument to the classic of Belarusian literature Yanka Kupala has appeared in Ashgabat. The grand opening took place within the framework of celebrating the 300th anniversary of the birth of the great Turkmen poet and thinker of the East Makhtumkuli Fraghi. A new cultural and park complex is named after him, where the monument to the Belarusian poet together with monuments to poets and thinkers of different countries was erected.
The ceremony was attended by the staff of the Belarusian Embassy in Turkmenistan, as well as representatives of the diplomatic corps and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.
