Belarus continues large-scale preparations for Junior Eurovision
Very soon the best young singer of the continent will be determined in Minsk in the age category up to 15 years. We continue to prepare for this great song contest.
Starting from Monday, installation works are carried out at the main site of the competition - Minsk-Arena. The competition scene is being prepared.
Author of the project, art director of the Belteleradiocompany Galina Gomonova embodied in the design the slogan of the competition - Light up!. Tons of lighting equipment will be used for the show.
Although this is a children's competition, it is in no way inferior in scale to the adult one. By the way, this is the first case when a specialist from the organizing country is involved in scenography for Junior Eurovision Song Contest. Usually this job is done by the European Broadcasting Union professionals.
On November 13, the first rehearsal with extras and technical doubles of the contestants will be held at the Minsk-Arena. The Junior Eurovision Song Contest will take place on November 25.
At the same time, the car fleet of the country's largest media holding is being improved. Especially for the domestic broadcaster, an advanced system integrator of Europe creates 4 first-class mobile television stations. A similar one is already used by media holding. It is a platform for conducting outside-the-field programs and broadcasts.
