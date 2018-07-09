3D models of famous Radziwill cannons to be created in Belarus

By Elena Bormotova: For the first time in Belarus, 3D-printing and additive manufacturing technology are used to preserve objects of historical and cultural heritage. Using these technologies, first 3D models of the famous Radziwill cannons will be created. This is a unique case when the matrix of existing exhibits replenishes the funds of the museum-reserve. Also, this is the first step to create a unique 3D depository of national treasures.

3D scanner takes all the geometric dimensions of museum items. The resulting model can be amplified or reduced in size. The matrix can be used to create an exact copy of the exhibit. These models can then be exhibited in museums across the world or used to create exclusive souvenir produce.