Belteleradiocompany holds casting of hosts for Junior Eurovision

Right now in Belteleradiocompany is holding a casting of hosts for Junior Eurovision

The selection takes place in the "live" mode. The main criterion is fluency in English. The selection director is Gordon Bonello. He will follow the stage preparation of the show.

"The most important thing for us is talent. Ability to keep the public. Junior Eurovision is watched by millions, so it is necessary that the host was a real responsible professional regardless of age."