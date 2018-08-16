3.42 RUB
Belteleradiocompany holds casting of hosts for Junior Eurovision
Right now in Belteleradiocompany is holding a casting of hosts for Junior Eurovision
The selection takes place in the "live" mode. The main criterion is fluency in English. The selection director is Gordon Bonello. He will follow the stage preparation of the show.
"The most important thing for us is talent. Ability to keep the public. Junior Eurovision is watched by millions, so it is necessary that the host was a real responsible professional regardless of age."
We will learn the results of the selection very soon. Experts will have to look at the participants not only live, but also on the screen. All the performances of the contestants are recorded on the camera. Based on this video they will be make a choice
