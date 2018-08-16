3.42 RUB
Belteleradiocompany finishes casting of hosts for children's Eurovision Song Contest
An hour ago, Belteleradiocompany completed the casting of the hosts for children's Eurovision Song Contest.
Out of hundreds of video applications slightly more than 30 candidates in different age categories were selected. Many of the candidates came to the casting from other cities and from abroad. The selection was held in live mode in the largest studio of the media holding. The applicants were asked to improvise. The main criteria are fluency in English and great on-camera presence. The contestants worked with a high-definition camera. Based on this video, experts will make the final decision.
Gordon Bonello, show director of Junior Eurovision 2018, came to the casting from Malta. He will oversee the preparation of the hosts for the show. The applicants were offered to learn a welcome monologue and a dialogue. Pairs of potential hosts were formed randomly. We will learn the results of the casting very soon.
