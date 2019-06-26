PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Classic concert held in Grand Hall of Philharmonic

A classic concert was held as part of the cultural program of the 2nd European Games in the Great Hall of the Philharmonic a. The organizer of the music party was the Polish Olympic Committee and the Ludwig van Beethoven Association in Warsaw. This year, the whole world celebrates the 200th anniversary of the birth of Stanisław Moniuszko, the author of opera masterpieces and our famous countryman.

