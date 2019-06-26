3.42 RUB
3.31 USD
3.58 EUR
Classic concert held in Grand Hall of Philharmonic
A classic concert was held as part of the cultural program of the 2nd European Games in the Great Hall of the Philharmonic a. The organizer of the music party was the Polish Olympic Committee and the Ludwig van Beethoven Association in Warsaw. This year, the whole world celebrates the 200th anniversary of the birth of Stanisław Moniuszko, the author of opera masterpieces and our famous countryman.
President
All
Family capital program in Belarus extended until 2029 - President signs decree
People will judge by deeds - President sets tasksfor Belarus farmingin next five years
Lukashenko tells what is the main task of politicians in the pre-election period
Lukashenko: Minsk and Ankara connected by many interesting projects in wide variety of areas
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarusians can submit proposals on online platform "People's Five-Year Plan"
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
Rachkov: Conference on Eurasian Security arouses commotion
Updated concept of Union State security discussed at International Conference in Minsk
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All