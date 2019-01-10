PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

January Music Evenings continuе in Brest

A real surprise will be the clarinet performance of the band from Poland featuring Andrzej Wojciechowski and young Russian violinist Anna Savkina. The audience will hear sound flamenco and Latin motifs performed by Tom Sinatra. He toured the entire planet with concerts, he performs in Belarus for the first time.

In just four days, over two hundred participants from 10 countries will perform on the festival scene: from Germany to Japan. The public will hear famous arias and original author arrangements.

