2nd day of the children's music competition held in Vitebsk

Today is the second day of the XVII International Children's Music Competition in Vitebsk. The day before the songs were sung in the participants' native languages. Today, according to the rules of the competition, young vocalists will perform a composition of their choice before the jury. The Belarusian contestant will take the stage closer to the final, she has the 19th number. The jury does not announce the ratings. The results will be presented only on the day of the official opening of the Slavic Bazaar, at a gala concert.