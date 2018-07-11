3.40 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
Over 150 events in festival schedule of Slavianski Bazaar in Vitebsk 2018
By Marina Romanovskaya: In about a couple of days, the International Arts Festival Slavianski Bazaar in Vitebsk will officially kick off. The official opening will take place on 12 July, but Belarus’ musical capital already lives in a festival rhythm. Especially for the festival, there is a special Minsk-Vitebsk train that takes guests to the festival.
The festival’s schedule has over 150 events. These are shows of pop stars, theatrical performances, exhibitions, press conferences, and street festivals, as well as the highlight of the festival – the music contest.
The international children's contest will bring together young performers from about 20 countries. For the first time in the history of the Slavianski Bazaar, representatives of Canada and the UK will take part in it.
Today, the Theatre Meetings started at the Slavianski Bazaar. The first festival performance took place on the stage of the Yakub Kolas Theatre. Tomorrow, the programme has several exhibitions, performances in the concert hall of Vitebsk, as well as solo shows of the Turetsky Choir and Irina Allegrova. The Puppet Block project will kick off as well.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
The intensification of NATO exercises in our region requires analysis. Almost 30 warships are curren
International Military-Scientific Conference considers how to respond to modern challenges
US decision to supply anti-personnel mines to Ukraine is another violation of the balance of power
Belarus and Russia Sign Agreements in Transport Development
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All