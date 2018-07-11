Over 150 events in festival schedule of Slavianski Bazaar in Vitebsk 2018

By Marina Romanovskaya: In about a couple of days, the International Arts Festival Slavianski Bazaar in Vitebsk will officially kick off. The official opening will take place on 12 July, but Belarus’ musical capital already lives in a festival rhythm. Especially for the festival, there is a special Minsk-Vitebsk train that takes guests to the festival.

The festival’s schedule has over 150 events. These are shows of pop stars, theatrical performances, exhibitions, press conferences, and street festivals, as well as the highlight of the festival – the music contest.

The international children's contest will bring together young performers from about 20 countries. For the first time in the history of the Slavianski Bazaar, representatives of Canada and the UK will take part in it.