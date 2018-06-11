3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
Mikhail Savitsky Art Gallery presents photos by Lithuanian photographer Antanas Sutkus
Mikhail Savitsky Art Gallery is hosting a new exhibition: photos of legendary Lithuanian photographer Antanas Sutkus with different characters, age, and at different times.
Antanas Sutkus is one of the most famous representatives of humanistic photography in Europe and worldwide, who together with his colleagues laid the foundation of the Lithuanian photographic school.
Also Mikhail Savitsky Art Gallery presents 70 paintings by Belarusian artist Gregory Nesterov.
President
All
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All