Mikhail Savitsky Art Gallery presents photos by Lithuanian photographer Antanas Sutkus

Mikhail Savitsky Art Gallery is hosting a new exhibition: photos of legendary Lithuanian photographer Antanas Sutkus with different characters, age, and at different times.

Antanas Sutkus is one of the most famous representatives of humanistic photography in Europe and worldwide, who together with his colleagues laid the foundation of the Lithuanian photographic school.

Also Mikhail Savitsky Art Gallery presents 70 paintings by Belarusian artist Gregory Nesterov. 

