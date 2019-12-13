Voting for Junior Eurovision 2020 opens online

Spectator voting on the Internet opens at Junior Eurovision Song Contest today. You can also support the performer of your country. Arina Pehtereva represents Belarus at the competition. The show itself will take place on Sunday. Participants from 12 countries will compete for the crystal microphone live.



Belarusians can influence their result at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2020. For the fourth season in a row, the participating countries are allowed to vote for their representatives. You can vote on the Internet from any stationary or mobile device - computer, tablet or smartphone.





The voting starts today at 22:00 at junioreurovision.tv contest website.

To begin, you need to watch a short video of the performances of all artists, and then vote for the three favorites. It is possible to leave a vote for our contestant Arina Pekhtereva.

The audience voting will end just before the start of the show on Sunday, November 29, and will reopen, after the performance of all artists, but only for 15 minutes. Votes will be converted into points. They will determine half of the result, the other half will depend on the decision of the jury. The panel of judges will put their scores tomorrow following the general run.

For the first time in history, the competition will be held in a remote format. And although the performances themselves will be shown in the record, the broadcast will still be live. Broadcasters from each participating country will build a green room in their TV pavilions.

Martin Österdahl, Eurovision Song Contest Executive:

"The main challenge for us was the pandemic. We wanted to hold the Junior Eurovision Song Contest in the usual format on a large stage. But in September, we decided to change our approaches so that the competition was safe for all participants. Thanks to technology, we will be able to create a sense of unity and celebration."