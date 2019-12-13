Mikhail Savitsky Art Gallery presents exhibition of Petr Sharipo "Colors of Motherland"

"Colors of Motherland" by Petr Sharipo are exposed in Minsk-based gallery of Mikhail Savitsky. 80 landscape angles of Belarus moved to the exhibition halls for the anniversary of the author. The exposition includes mainly plein air works, created from life. The master of lyrical landscape literally walked around Belarus looking for authentic farmsteads, villages and historical and cultural values - Polotsk, Golshany, Pinsk, Nesvizh. Some canvases from the personal archive were exhibited by the daughter of the author for the first time.