Festival of folk traditions Linen Carousel held in Korm

Flax pulling is also active in the country. In Korm, this culture is the pride of the region. Almost half of the sown area is allotted for it. It is not surprising that the festival of folk traditions Linen Carousel is held here. This year is already the fifth in a row. On the day of the forum, a Linen Parade took place in the streets of the village. The main event was the Linen Fashion Show. It was possible to see both finished products and the process of their creation: a city of craftsmen with interactive platforms and master classes located nearby. The program also includes performances by groups, sports games and tasting of national dishes.



The organizers plan to make the next Linen Carousel international.

