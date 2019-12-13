3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
Festival of folk traditions Linen Carousel held in Korm
Flax pulling is also active in the country. In Korm, this culture is the pride of the region. Almost half of the sown area is allotted for it. It is not surprising that the festival of folk traditions Linen Carousel is held here. This year is already the fifth in a row. On the day of the forum, a Linen Parade took place in the streets of the village. The main event was the Linen Fashion Show. It was possible to see both finished products and the process of their creation: a city of craftsmen with interactive platforms and master classes located nearby. The program also includes performances by groups, sports games and tasting of national dishes.
The organizers plan to make the next Linen Carousel international.
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All