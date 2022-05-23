First fair of famous Uzbek knitwear opened in Minsk and Brest

A fair of famous Uzbek knitwear was first opened in Minsk and Brest. There is a large selection of dresses, tunics, suits for leisure and home.



Mikhail Rozhdestvensky, organizer of the fair:



“The main feature of Uzbek knitwear is that it consists of natural 100% cotton. Cotton is hypoallergenic and suitable for both children and adults. Next to the knitwear, there is also an exhibition of shoes for the problem foot, which is loved by the Belarusians. All models are made of natural or pressed leather, with the author's design.”



The fair will be open until June 1.



