The 17th Belarusian Cuisine Week kicks off in Minsk today. In the coming week, nearly 80 cafes and restaurants in Minsk will offer a special summer menu. The list of dishes and prices will be the same everywhere. The Belarusian menu will feature a vegetable salad, a cold beetroot soup, pancakes with gravy, the traditional birch juice with honey, and many other dishes. The list of cafes where you can taste the national dishes can be found on the website of the Main Department of the Consumer Market of the Minsk City Executive Committee.