XXVIII International Book Fair opened in Minsk

At this moment, the XXVIII Minsk International Book Fair is officially opened in BelExpo. The President sent his greetings to the forum participants.



"It is symbolic that the central exhibitor of this forum is the Commonwealth of Independent States. Belarus presides over the Commonwealth during the 30th anniversary of this authoritative international organization. Minsk has always been and remains a principled adherent of creative cooperation and comprehensive integration in the post-Soviet space. Iconic publications of the CIS member states, presented at the exhibition, are designed to help strengthen the humanitarian ties between our countries and peoples," the greeting says.



The central exposition from the CIS was decorated in a home style. The interiors of the living room were designed for the winners of the international competition "The Art of Books", the rooms for face to face conversations with contemporary writers were established. There is also an impromptu kitchen. The organizers collected the maximum of Belarusian books printed in 2020. This is about 8 000 publications. New literature will be presented by 20 countries. In total, almost 300 publishing houses are represented in the exhibition center.



The forum program also includes an international symposium "The Writer and Time". Authors will be able to discuss the theme through online conferences. For the first time, a literary competition of startups will be held to find and promote promising Belarusian authors. The book forum will be held until Sunday.



