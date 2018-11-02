3.43 RUB
Listopad film festival starts in Minsk
The main film event of the fall has started. The film "Cold War" by Pawel Pawlikowski is being demonstrated in cinema house "Central" and in the evening the theater house "Moscow" will host the opening ceremony of the 25th Minsk International Festival featuring jury members, filmmakers and guests of honor Svetlana Nemolyaeva and Rustam Sagdulaev.
According to the tradition, the Presidential award “For the preservation and development of the traditions of spirituality in film art” will be presented on the stage.
