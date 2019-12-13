Album "Heaven and Pain in the Song Land" presented in Minsk

Graphic collection of the Historical Museum is presented on the pages of the Belarusian Encyclopedia of Petrus Brovka. Minsk presented the album "Heaven and Pain in the Song Land". The illustrations show what our country looked like a century ago. Types of people, folk costumes, architecture and landscapes were recorded during ethnographic expeditions. The edition has a circulation of 700 copies. You can get acquainted with the cultural heritage in the Belarusian and Russian languages.



In the future, the encyclopedia of Petrus Brovka and the Historical Museum intend to create a joint album with the working title "Artefacts of Belarusian culture".



