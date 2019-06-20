Press conference of Igor Krutoy held in Minsk

Minsk will become one of main cities included in anniversary tour of Igor Krutoy. On the eve of his 65th anniversary, the People’s Artiste of Russia told Belarusian journalists about the upcoming concert in Minsk, about his life and creative plans for the future and about his love for our people and our country. The composer’s press conference for the media ended an hour ago in the capital.



One of the most exciting issues concerned the upcoming opening ceremony of the II European Games. Igor Krutoy’s company is a contractor for organizing the opening and closing ceremonies of the forum. The head of the team arrived in Minsk to personally supervise the preparations for the ceremonial start.