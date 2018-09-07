3.42 RUB
Exhibition "The Silver Age of the Jewelers of Russia" opens in National History Museum of Belarus
Almost 150 masterpieces of gold, silver, unique colored enamel, diamonds, sapphires and diamonds. The National History Museum of Belarus opens an exhibition "The Silver Age of the Jewelers of Russia" from the collection of the State Historical Museum of Moscow. The total insurance value of items is two and a half million euros, and the weight is over 80 kilograms.
