II Festival of Latin American culture held in Minsk

The holiday, which brought summer back to the Belarusian capital for a while. The Festival of Latin American culture started in Minsk, which will last 4 days. One of the most original and even exotic regions of the planet offers Belarusians not only to familiarize themselves with the traditions and modern art practices of their countries, but also attracts a lot of activities. Master classes, lessons, contests, in addition to traditional exhibitions and concerts. In one word, it will not be boring.