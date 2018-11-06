EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Winner of national film schools competition announced in Minsk

Director Peter Sand Magnussen became the first triumphant of Listapad. His film "The same pain" is recognized as the best of 25 films.

