Participants of Junior Eurovision continue rehearsals for final in Minsk
Minsk continues to live in anticipation of the final of the Junior Eurovision Song Contest. Today is the second day of rehearsals. 10 contestants went on the stage of the Minsk-Arena. These are delegates from Italy, Kazakhstan, Malta, Poland, Serbia. The rehearsal for the team from Wales is coming to an end.
During the time free from rehearsals, the competitors of Junior Eurovision tried the acting profession today. The team of Belteleradiocompany continues making video postcards for each of the twenty participants. According to the director's idea, children are transferred to different parts of Belarus using virtual reality glasses. The videos will be shown on large screens in Minsk-Arena forty seconds before the participant enters the stage.
Additional tickets to the dance floor for the dress rehearsal, which will be held on Saturday evening, are on sale. An entertainment program will be organized in the lobby before the show.
