National Film Award to be awarded in Minsk for 1st time
Today, on the Day of Belarusian Cinema, the National Film Award will be awarded in Minsk for the first time.
The short-list contains several dozens domestic films, their participants and creators. There are 20 nominations in total.
Tomorrow and until December 26, the National Center for Contemporary Art will host screenings of films-awards winners. Master classes and creative meetings will be held as well.
