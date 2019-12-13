XX National Festival of Belarusian Song and Poetry starts in Molodechno

A festival that has become a brand of national song and poetry starts today in Molodechno. The forum will gather its guests for 3 days: young performers who will take part in the traditional pop song competition; famous authors, poets, composers, musicians, who are closely connected with Belarusian art and culture, glorifying their native land. The program includes music competitions and concerts, exhibitions, performances, literary projects, children's and youth interactions, a fair of folk craftsmen.



The President sent his greetings to the participants of the XX National Festival of Belarusian Song and Poetry: "Over the years of its existence, one of the largest creative arts forums has become an integral part of the cultural life of our country."



Alexander Lukashenko expressed confidence that the program of the forum, this time dedicated to the Year of National Unity, will again attract the attention of a large audience with new interesting projects and will contribute to strengthening peace and harmony in our society. The main event of the first day of the National Festival of Belarusian Song and Poetry "Molodechno-2021" will be its grand opening, which will take place at 9.30 pm.



