Cultural and sports festival "Vytoki" starts in Mozyr

On June 24, Mozyr hosts the cultural and sports festival "Vytoki". The large-scale and bright festival has already been held in Lida, Orsha and Kobrin. In the capital of Polesye, the program was launched in the Drama Theater. Here, the round table discussed the ways to promote the historical and cultural heritage of Belarus, presented the tourist potential of the Gomel Region and modern national fine arts. There was also an opening of the art exhibition Kola Chasu and presentation of an exhibition of children's drawings. The festival movement supports small towns in Belarus and combines sports, culture and national historical flavor. It is also an excellent opportunity to evaluate the capabilities of district centers and give their young residents a chance to take their first step into sports or creativity. The festival was organized by the National Olympic Committee and the Federation of Trade Unions of Belarus.