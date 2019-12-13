3.43 RUB
Exhibition of Isaac Levitan at National Library of Belarus
To mark the 160th anniversary of the birth of Isaac Levitan, an exhibition of the master of landscape moods is held at the National Library of Belarus. The Art Documents Room displays reproductions of Levitan's famous paintings, documents, memories of contemporaries, and articles about the artist and his work. "Birch Grove", "Autumn Day. Sokolniki", "The Evening Ring" - a total of over 60 exhibits are presented. The funds of the National Library of Belarus hold over 250 different materials about landscape painter Isaac Levitan.
