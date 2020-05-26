Photo exhibition of funds of from historic museum opens in Chelyuskintsev Park

The funds of the National History Museum became available without visiting a museum. Artifact reproductions are now the main decoration of the Chelyuskintsev Park. The authors of the pictures are Oleg Lukashevich and Alexander Alexeev.



The installation of the exposition, which is difficult to miss, has already been completed. Some of the national historical artifacts are presented in the form of reproductions including weapons, numismatics, heraldry, national costume and iconography. You can see the Vytautas belt in detail. The size of horizontal banners is three by two meters. You can learn the history of artifacts in three languages ​​at once. The masterpieces are protected from weather conditions.

