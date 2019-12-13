Scene for Eurovision 2020 eliminations at Belarusfilm pavilion

The technical team of Belteleradiocompany has started the installation of the scene for Eurovision eliminations. This year the show will be held in the largest filming pavilion of the national studio Belarusfilm with the total area of one thousand square meters.



Installation takes place in several stages. Every square meter will work for the show. The "office" of the jury with the panoramic view will also be placed on the stage. Not only the working area, but also the amount of light on the show has almost doubled: 400 light devices. Each of the finalists will have an individual lighting and video content.



The final of the national eliminations for Eurovision 2020 will be held on February 28, at 22:00. TV channels Belarus 1 and Belarus 24 will broadcast it live.



