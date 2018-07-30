3.43 RUB
Largest festival of ethnic Belarusians held in Poland
The biggest festival of ethnic Belarusians in Poland brought together admirers of our culture for the 19th time. Several local Belarusian groups performed on the border with our country, in the Podlaskie Voivodeship. Music was played in the summer amphitheater in Grudek for 10 hours.
According to the participants of the festival, the Belarusian culture is not only songs and dances. This is also a variety of national dishes, which will be treated to all spectators.
