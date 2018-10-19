EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Unique baby concert held as part of Yuri Bashmet International Festival

A unique baby concert was held as part of Yuri Bashmet International Festival. Kids and pregnant women listened to Stradivarius in Minsk for the second time. Only short compositions were played for little restless listeners. The site at the Upper Town Hall offered tastings and activities. Background classical music had a positive effect on psycho-emotional state of children.

