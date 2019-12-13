PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

"Girl from Belarus" included in top 15 children's books in Brazil

The book "Girl from Belarus" was included in the top-15, recommended for reading in Brazil. This is reported by the Belarusian Foreign Ministry.

The action of the fantastic story by popular Brazilian writer Blandina Franco unfolds in our country: somewhere between Druja and Braslav. The mystery of the girl and the reason for her connection with Belarus are revealed only on the last pages. The heroes have a weasel, a crow and even a platypus at home, and the four-meter bear Nikolai plays an important role. And in the fictional world of the Brazilian writer, Belarus also has access to the sea.

