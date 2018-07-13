3.42 RUB
3.35 USD
3.56 EUR
Vitebsk hosts semifinal of International Pop Song Performers Contest
At the moment the concert hall Vitebsk hosts the qualifying semi-final of the International Pop Song Performers Contest. Vocalists from 21 countries will compete for the grand prix. Belarusian Yevgeny Kurchich was the 8th to perform.
The Day of Union State is held in festival Vitebsk today. The Day of the Union State started with the ceremony of laying flowers to the Eternal Flame of the memorial complex in honor of the Soviet soldiers-liberators, veterans and underground workers of Vitebsk region. In the morning the International Press Center hosted a conference with participation of Deputy State Secretary of the Union State Nikolai Korbut, as well as the holders of awards in the field of literature and art. The President of Belarus presents these awards every two years.
