Vitebsk hosting opening ceremony of 27th Arts Festival Slavianski Bazaar 2018
By Nina Mozheiko: These days, Vitebsk has become the centre of news and cultural life. At the moment, the opening ceremony is taking place in the Summer Amphitheatre, and the holiday has begun.
The festival’s fame precedes it. It has long become one of the country’s best known landmarks. Talented musicians and performers from all over the world come here, and each of them brings their own unique culture and paints the festival bright colours. It is a musical holiday that unites people. This was noted both by the festival’s participants and its guests of honour.
The UNESCO Director-General sent her greetings to all the guests and participants of the festival. Audrey Azoulay especially thanked the President for uniting people from all over the world at this inspiring forum.
The official flag of the cultural forum was hoisted. Also, in the Square of Stars, Rosa Rymbaeva received her star.
The winner of the International Children Music Contest was announced. Ukraine’s Alexander Balabanov won the Grand Prix. The main trophy – the Golden Lira – was awarded to the winner by President Alexander Lukashenko.
Tomorrow, the opening ceremony, as well as the ceremony of awarding the contestants will be aired by TV Channel Belarus 3. The channel also will regularly broadcast festival digests and diaries so that everyone can follow the Slavianski Bazaar 2018.
