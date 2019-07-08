First competitive day of children's vocal competition ends in Vitebsk

The festival "Slavic Bazaar in Vitebsk" in the language of art is peace and mutual understanding. Despite the fact that the official opening of the 28th musical forum will take place only on July 11, an hour ago the first competition day of the children's vocal contest ended. Belarus this year is represented by Ksenia Galetskaya. For the first time, a Hindi language sounded at a children's competition - a young singer from India came to Vitebsk.