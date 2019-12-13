Bolshoi Theatre nights start at Radziwill Castle: New season premieres and 10 performances at three concert venues

"The parties of the Bolshoi Theatre in the Radziwill Castle" will start today. The program includes 10 productions.

"The parties of the Bolshoi Theatre in the Radziwill Castle" started today for the 13th time. Three concert stages, the premieres of the new season and 10 performances. During the three days the main theater of the country plans to show the best of its repertoire - opera, ballet and concerts. "

The Castle Theater Hall has already opened the evening with a concert "Flutes on Vacation". The music was performed by winners of international competitions and honored artists in the Bolshoi Theatre Flute Quartet.

Right now the evening performance is already being rehearsed on the stage in the central courtyard of the castle. Ludwig Minkus' ballet Don Quixote was staged by People's Artist of the USSR and Belarus Valentin Elizariev. All tickets are sold out; there are more than a thousand this year. The premiere is scheduled for 20:30.

Nikolai Kolyadko, conductor of the Bolshoi Theatre of Belarus, honored art worker of Belarus:

We are happy to come here because it is a proven venue for us.

Lyudmila Khitrova, prima ballerina of the Bolshoi Theatre of Belarus, Honored Artist of Belarus:

"It's unusual for the artists, but particularly inspiring. The audience will enjoy our cheerful and beautiful performance. "