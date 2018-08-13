PresidentEconomyPoliticsSocietyHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Vileika painter Eduard Matyushonok presents reconstruction paintings to Belarusian public

His personal exhibition is dedicated to the year of the small homeland. The exhibition features native landscapes and historic buildings that no longer exist on the map of Belarus. The author turned to the national archives. In Vileika gymnasium the master teaches a new generation of Belarusian artists.

