Impresario Wilhelm Keitel speaks on Rammstein’s cooperation with Belteleradiocompany
A rehearsal of the symphony orchestra and choir of the Belteleradiocompany with participation of famous German impresario Wilhelm Keitel took place in the House of Radio today. The impresario works with our performers on the musical program for Easter. Several songs of Rammstein’s upcoming release were recorded with participation of the choir and symphony orchestra of Belteleradiocompany.
Wilhelm Keitel has already worked with the orchestra of the media holding on the tour Disney in Concert. Thanks to Keitel, our choir also took part in the German-Austrian program Zimmer Tour.
