Vitebsk prepares to welcome guests of Slavyanski Bazaar

32 days remain to the XXXII International Festival of Arts "Slavyanski Bazaar in Vitebsk". This year more than 5 thousand artists from nearly three dozen countries will perform. Tickets for opening and closing concerts are already sold out. Such stars as Lev Leshchenko, Elena Vaenga, Dmitry Kharatyan, Sergei Lazarev, Vladimir Presniakov, Alexander Marshal, Ruslan Alekhno, Yuri Malikov and "New Samotsvety," "Na-Na" and others are planned to perform.

The Union State projects are also popular among the audience. This year's joint concert will be dedicated to the 85th anniversary of the People's Artist of Belarus and the USSR Igor Luchenok. And, of course, "Slavyanski Bazaar" guests will enjoy the performance of dance groups of Belarus and Russia, as well as theatrical meetings and performances of such Russian theaters.

The main locations of the forum will have a new look: Summer Amphitheatre (its arch will become a part of the scenography and will broaden its visual scope) and Vitebsk Concert Hall (the main stage of the children's contest) will welcome guests with renovated facades and a picturesque area. The open-air sites will also offer some surprises.