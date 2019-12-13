Vitebsk says goodbye to Slavic Bazaar

Belarusians celebrated the victory in the children's music contest and the contest of young performers at the Slavic Bazaar in Vitebsk. The name of the winner of the Grand Prix of adult vocal competition became known at midnight. It was announced at the closing concert of the 29th International Arts Forum. Vitebsk said goodbye to the music festival. The closing ceremony was a beautiful final, and for some it was just the beginning of a bright creative life.



The organizers left the contest of young performers for the final day of the forum. Two shows were held in a couple of hours.







Minimum gap between competitors

By the second performance, the leaders included a singer from Lithuania, representatives of Ukraine, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Belarus. Roman Voloznev, representing our country at the contest, went on stage as an interim leader.

If in the first performance, according to the terms of the competition, vocalists had to perform songs by Slavic authors, the possibility of choosing a work for the second performance was much wider. It's a world hit. The gap between the leaders was a few points, so both the viewer and the contestants understood: this is a moment of truth.

The performances of the contestants were intertwined with bright numbers of pop stars: Lolita, Oleg Gazmanov, Diana Gurtskaya and many other performers.

The representative from Ukraine Elina Ivashchenko and the Belarusian Roman Voloznev scored the same number of points - 134.





Grand Prix goes to Belarusian Roman Voloznev

The international jury meeting was held behind closed doors. The verdict was read out from the main stage of the festival. The Grand Prix remains in Belarus. The first prize is going to Ukraine. The second was Lithuania, the third place was shared by participants from Kazakhstan and Bosnia and Herzegovina.





Angelina Lomako wins Children's Competition Grand Prix