Vitebsk awaiting opening of XXIX Slavic Bazaar

A little more than two hours are left until the opening ceremony of the twenty-ninth International Arts Festival "Slavic Bazaar in Vitebsk". This is one of the brightest concerts of the music forum. A full house is expected in the Summer Amphitheater. Now the preparations are being completed on stage, and the spectators are going to take their places in the hall. This year the organizers made sure that every day was filled with events. Slavic Bazaar is held in the Open Air format on seven festival stages.