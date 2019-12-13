His talent has won over the audience in many countries, and critics call the artist a rising star of the Belarusian musical skyline. Pianist Vladislav Khandogiy, a laureate of international competitions, performs a concert in Minsk today. He has toured to the CIS countries, Europe and America. This year he became a finalist at the prestigious International Piano Competition in the USA.



Vladislav Khandogiy will be accompanied by the Belteleradiocompany Symphony Orchestra at the Great Hall of the Belarusian State Philharmonic Society. Tchaikovsky Concerto No. 2 will be performed, as well as premiere overtures by Belarusian composers.



